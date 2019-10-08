Lincoln Fire and Rescue quickly brought a warehouse fire in northeast Lincoln on Tuesday morning under control.
Photos of Structure Fire at 8301 N 58th Circle: pic.twitter.com/se2xvY43CP— Lincoln Scanner (@Lincoln_Scanner) October 8, 2019
Crews responded to the area of Arbor Road and 58th Circle at about 11:15 a.m.
When crews arrived, the fire was upgraded to two-alarm status because of the size of the large structure. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control and extinguish it.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The damage has not yet been determined and no injuries were reported.