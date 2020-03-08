You are the owner of this article.
Crews respond to grass fire at Wyuka Cemetery
Crews respond to grass fire at Wyuka Cemetery

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a grass fire at Wyuka Cemetery near 35th and Vine streets at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Lloyd Mueller said LFR had the fire under control in 10 to 15 minutes. He said the fire started near a creak in the cemetery and did not damage any grave sites. 

Mueller said the fire spread over 5-10 acres due to the wind.

Vine Street was closed from 33rd to 38th streets due to the fire. Nobody was injured.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

