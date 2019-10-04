Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a small apartment complex in northeast Lincoln on Friday evening.
Residents at 2201 N. Cotner Blvd. were evacuated shortly after 7 p.m. and firefighters spent more than an hour working to put out the blaze, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Multiple streets in the area were closed down during the fire.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Information on the cause of the fire or any injuries it may have caused was unavailable as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.