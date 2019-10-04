{{featured_button_text}}
Northeast Lincoln fire

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews worked to contain this fire at 2201 N. Cotner Blvd. for more than an hour Friday evening.

 Mia Azizah, Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a small apartment complex in northeast Lincoln on Friday evening.

Residents at 2201 N. Cotner Blvd. were evacuated shortly after 7 p.m. and firefighters spent more than an hour working to put out the blaze, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Multiple streets in the area were closed down during the fire.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Information on the cause of the fire or any injuries it may have caused was unavailable as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
1
2
1

Tags

Load comments