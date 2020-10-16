Crews respond to crash involving pedestrian in southeast Lincoln

A 65-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a car in the intersection of 60th Street and Normal Boulevard Friday morning.
The accudebt occurred at about 8:30 a.m. when a Chevrolet sedan being driven by a 30-year-old turned left from 60th St. onto Normal and hit the man who was in the intersection's west crosswalk, acccording to Lincoln Police Sgt. Ed Sheridan.
The man was transported to Bryan West, where he is in critical condition with a head injury, Sheridan said.
The area is closed to traffic and the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Journal Star.com for updates.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.