Crews on scene of serious crash in southeast Lincoln
Crews on scene of serious crash in southeast Lincoln

  • Updated
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a serious crash in southeast Lincoln on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred just east of 98th Street and Pine Lake Road at about 1:15 p.m.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that at least one person sustained serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Crash logo 2020
