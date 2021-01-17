 Skip to main content
Crews battle house fire in south Lincoln
Crews battle house fire in south Lincoln

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled a house fire Saturday night in south Lincoln.

At about 10 p.m., firefighters were called to a house on 4700 block of Happy Hollow Lane, according to Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg. They arrived to find one side of the home in flames.

Four occupants were able to get out of the house without any injuries, and three dogs were also able to get out, although one had to be sent to an animal hospital.

Crews battled the fire for about 45 minutes, Gegg said.

The cause of the fire and amount of damage to the house are still under investigation.

The occupants are being relocated with the help of the American Red Cross.

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
