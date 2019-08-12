A 29-year-old Crete woman was cited by Lincoln police for leaving her two children in the car while shopping at a department store Sunday evening.
Officers received a report shortly before 4:50 p.m. on unattended children in a car outside the Kohl's at 8700 S. 28th St. The temperature was about 86 degrees at the time.
The caller reported she had seen the children sweating inside the car and asked the older child, an 11-year old, to unlock the door. She was able to get both children out, including a 1-month-old, and into her air-conditioned car.
The mother, who estimated she was inside the store for about 15 to 20 minutes, was cited for child negligence and educated about the dangers of leaving children in a car, Officer Angela Sands said.
Another person called police Monday after accidentally locking her child in a car. Police said the mother was picking up another child at about 1:30 p.m. at Zeman Elementary School and when she left the car, the door shut behind her, locking her 1-year-old child in the car.
The mother attempted to get a spare key, but after the child showed signs of heat exhaustion, police broke the window to get inside, Sgt. Tarvis Banks said.
A 1-year-old boy in Columbus died last week after his mother accidentally left him in the back of a vehicle while she was at work.