Nicholas Coates

Nicholas Coates

 Courtesy photo

Police arrested a 35-year-old Crete man early Friday after he allegedly tried to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Sgt. Angela Sands said on Nov. 18 the teenager’s mom reported to police that she had been looking through her daughter’s cellphone and found that men had been sending her inappropriate pictures through a social media app.

Lincoln police investigators continued texting, pretending to be the girl, which led to an arranged meeting. Sands said police arrested Nicholas Coates when he showed up at 70th and A streets shortly after 1 a.m. Friday with a sex toy and suspected methamphetamine.

He went to jail on suspicion of enticement by electronic device and possession of a controlled substance.

