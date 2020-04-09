Crete man reports being attacked, robbed Wednesday night near 13th and South

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 33-year-old Crete man says he was robbed at around 10 p.m. Wednesday near 13th and South streets, according to Lincoln police.

Officer Erin Spilker said about an hour later police were called to a local hospital, where the victim told them he had been attacked by at least two men who assaulted him until he was unconscious.

She said they took the man's money and keys and left him with several broken bones in his face.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to call them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.