You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crete man reports being attacked, robbed Wednesday night near 13th and South
View Comments
editor's pick

Crete man reports being attacked, robbed Wednesday night near 13th and South

{{featured_button_text}}

A 33-year-old Crete man says he was robbed at around 10 p.m. Wednesday near 13th and South streets, according to Lincoln police.

Officer Erin Spilker said about an hour later police were called to a local hospital, where the victim told them he had been attacked by at least two men who assaulted him until he was unconscious.

She said they took the man's money and keys and left him with several broken bones in his face.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to call them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Today's jail mugshots

Police: Lincoln man being arrested bit officer
Fatal crashes on Nebraska roads tick up in 2019, reach 12-year high
Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News