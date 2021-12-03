Crete man dies in Saline County motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old Crete man died on Thursday after his motorcycle crashed into a semi as it turned onto Nebraska 33 in Saline County, according to the county sheriff's office.
Juan Lopez-Adame had been riding the motorcycle west on the highway at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday when the semi, driven by 50-year-old Ross Luebbe, of York, turned into the eastbound lane from County Road 1900.
Lopez-Adame, who was wearing a helmet, lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the sheriff's office. The intersection is 2 miles west of Crete.
The 24-year-old was life-flighted to Bryan West Campus, where he died.
An autopsy has been ordered. The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.