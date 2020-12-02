 Skip to main content
Crete man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of lottery tickets from Lincoln gas stations
Crete man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of lottery tickets from Lincoln gas stations

A 21-year-old Crete man has been charged with felony theft for allegedly taking off with thousands of dollars of lottery tickets from the Lincoln gas station where he worked.

Noah C. Williams went to court on the charge Monday. 

In court records, Lincoln police say they were called to the U-Stop at 84th Street and Cornhusker Highway last January. The store manager said she had noticed a discrepancy in the lottery scratch-off tickets, started to investigate and found surveillance footage of Williams allegedly taking them and putting them in his pocket without paying and collecting on winning tickets.

Sheriff's investigators track down Lincoln man who posted fake antifa ad

A month later, she told police that videos and paperwork led her to suspect him of taking $5,946 worth of lottery tickets, the face value of the tickets, not factoring in winners.

In an affidavit for Williams' arrest, police alleged he stole tickets from that location and the U-Stop near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway between Dec. 8, 2019, and Jan. 22. But, because they couldn't view all the videos, they said they could only prove a loss of $3,883.

On Nov. 28, police talked to Williams, who denied the allegation, allegedly saying he'd only taken about five and didn't remember any winners.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

