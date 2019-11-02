Traffic lights at 40th Street and Normal Boulevard were dark on Saturday after a driver crashed into the signal box controlling the lights around 2 a.m., according to Lincoln police.
Stop signs were posted on 40th Street at the intersection and will remain until repairs can be made or temporary signals can be put in.
A single-car accident May 11 knocked out signals at the nearby 40th and South streets intersection. There, it took months for a permanent fix to be completed.
Police said alcohol could be a factor in Saturday morning's crash and the driver may face a citation.