A crash involving at least two vehicles near Waverly forced a portion of U.S. 6 to be closed Friday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., emergency scanner traffic indicated that a car and semi had collided on U.S. 6 near 162nd Street, which is about a mile east of Waverly.

U.S. 6 was closed to traffic shortly after the crash.

The extent of injuries was unclear as of 11 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

