Crash reports removed from LPD's public site after scammers used the information
Crash reports removed from LPD's public site after scammers used the information

The Lincoln Police Department no longer is posting crash reports on its public website, following nearly four dozen people being scammed of money by someone using the information. 

Officer Erin Spilker said those wanting crash report information now must have a case number or the name and date of birth of a driver involved.

She said the change came about due to scammers targeting people listed on the reports and asking for money under the guise of a missed court date or other legal matter.

So far, the department has investigated 86 cases where 46 victims were scammed out of money. The total loss currently is $30,800, Spilker said.

She said the scammers most often say they are an officer or detective with LPD. Spilker said investigators have been able to track down victims who didn't yet realize they had been scammed.

She reminded residents that LPD and other law enforcement agencies never call to ask for direct payment of fines, court costs, warrants or other legal matters.

If someone claims to be with law enforcement and asks for payment, it's a scam, Spilker said. Hang up immediately.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

