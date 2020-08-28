Crash north of Lincoln sends 3 to the hospital, sheriff says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon north of Lincoln when a pickup pulling a trailer ran a stop sign, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at North 14th Street and Davey Road.

Wagner said a 41-year-old Oklahoma man heading east on Davey Road ran a stop sign and collided with a northbound pickup, driven by a 53-year-old Ceresco man.

Both of the drivers and a 33-year-old Oklahoma woman in the eastbound pickup all were taken to the hospital by ambulance for their injuries.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

