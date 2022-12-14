 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash in Lincoln parking garage sends 3 to the hospital, 1 later arrested for DUI

A crash in a parking garage east of downtown Lincoln early Wednesday sent three teenagers to the hospital. One since has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, Lincoln Police say.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said police were called shortly before 3:20 a.m. to Academy Lincoln's garage at 1850 P St. on the crash.

Jacob Staab

He said a 2018 Dodge Challenger driven by Jacob Staab of Grand Island ran into the concrete barrier on the second level of the garage.

The 19-year-old and his two 19-year-old passengers, women from Grand Island and St. Paul, all were taken to a Lincoln hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Staab later was released and jailed on suspicion of DUI causing serious injury, a felony, as well as careless driving and minor in possession.

His blood-alcohol content wasn't immediately available, Vollmer said. 

The car was totaled. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

