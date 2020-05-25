You are the owner of this article.
Crash closes Saltillo for 2 hours Monday afternoon
Crash closes Saltillo for 2 hours Monday afternoon

Rescue workers responded to a two-vehicle crash near 84th Street and Saltillo Road shortly after noon Monday.

 Courtesy photo

A Lincoln man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and a portion of Saltillo Road was closed to traffic Monday afternoon following a collision near 84th Street.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Edge driven by a 76-year-old man attempted to turn onto Saltillo Road when his vehicle was struck by a westbound pickup driven by a 17-year-old from Lincoln.

Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles, Sgt. Tommy Trotter said.

First responders from Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Bennet Fire and Rescue extricated the man from his vehicle and transported him by ambulance to Bryan West Campus.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Saltillo Road was closed for 2 hours as crews cleaned up the scene, Trotter said.

No citations have been issued. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

