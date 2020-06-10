Crash closes northbound lanes of 27th Street in south Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The northbound lanes of South 27th Street are closed at the intersection of Porter Ridge Road after a two-vehicle collision left both vehicles sideways in the middle of the intersection.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

One Lincoln Fire and Rescue engine, two trucks and three LPD cruisers were on the scene.

The condition of the drivers has not been disclosed, but airbags were deployed on both cars.

A witness to the crash said he saw a gray industrial-sized truck headed northbound making a left on Porter Ridge. A black car headed southbound sideswiped the truck and swerved head-on into the northbound lane. The black car then struck a red vehicle head-on, said Logan Stroup, who was riding his bicycle at the time.

“I hate for it to happen. It sucks,” Stroup said. “It all happened so fast.”

