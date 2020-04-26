Crash closes multiple lanes on I-80 in Lincoln

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange forced first responders to close off multiple eastbound lanes Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. when a vehicle left the road and rolled, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Further details on injuries to the driver weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
