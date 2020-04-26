You are the owner of this article.
Crash closes multiple lanes on I-80 in Lincoln
Crash closes multiple lanes on I-80 in Lincoln

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange forced first responders to close off multiple eastbound lanes Sunday afternoon.

 Nebraska 511

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. when a vehicle left the road and rolled, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Further details on injuries to the driver weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

