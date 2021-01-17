 Skip to main content
COVID leads to delay of murder trial involving Lincoln woman's 2019 killing
COVID leads to delay of murder trial involving Lincoln woman's 2019 killing

Homicide scene

A shooting at 26th and South streets on July 24 resulted in the death of Audrea Craig.

 Shelly Kulhanek

A murder trial that had been set to start Feb. 1 in Lancaster County District Court has been pushed to April over concerns about COVID-19.

Rubin J. Thomas, 30, faces two counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in connection to a home-invasion robbery that ended with two people dead on July 24, 2019.

Rubin J. Thomas

Thomas

Prosecutors allege he was behind the plan to rob Audrea Craig of drugs and money early that day at a home at 26th and South streets.

Woman shot to death after break-in at Lincoln home identified

Police say Charles Gresham III and his older brother, Martae Green, kicked in the door, both of them armed, and confronted Craig in her bedroom. Craig fired a single shot from her Ruger 9mm, hitting Green in the groin. Then, her gun malfunctioned, and Green fired back seven rounds, hitting her at least twice in the chest and killing her.

Green died soon after being dropped off at a nearby Lincoln hospital.

In October, Gresham pleaded no contest to manslaughter, attempted robbery and use of a firearm for his role in the crime. He is set for sentencing next month.

Officer says home-invasion robbery that led to double killing was over in less than a minute

At a hearing Friday in Thomas's case, Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong said after meeting with the other district judges, they decided not to have jury trials in February due to COVID-19 numbers in the county and the current high risk for spread. 

She said the courts also have lost the ability to use training classrooms at the Lincoln Police Department that they used previously to hold jury selection and accommodate for social distancing with a larger group. 

Strong decided to delay the two-week trial until April 19, in order to give time for more people to get the vaccine. 

In court records, police outline drug motive behind fatal break-in
20-year-old pleads to manslaughter for home invasion that left Lincoln woman and his brother dead

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

