COVID leads to delay of murder trial involving Lincoln woman's 2019 killing

A murder trial that had been set to start Feb. 1 in Lancaster County District Court has been pushed to April over concerns about COVID-19.

Rubin J. Thomas, 30, faces two counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in connection to a home-invasion robbery that ended with two people dead on July 24, 2019.

Prosecutors allege he was behind the plan to rob Audrea Craig of drugs and money early that day at a home at 26th and South streets.

Police say Charles Gresham III and his older brother, Martae Green, kicked in the door, both of them armed, and confronted Craig in her bedroom. Craig fired a single shot from her Ruger 9mm, hitting Green in the groin. Then, her gun malfunctioned, and Green fired back seven rounds, hitting her at least twice in the chest and killing her.

Green died soon after being dropped off at a nearby Lincoln hospital.

In October, Gresham pleaded no contest to manslaughter, attempted robbery and use of a firearm for his role in the crime. He is set for sentencing next month.