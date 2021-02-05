 Skip to main content
COVID-19, civil unrest upend 2020 Lincoln crime statistics
COVID-19, civil unrest upend 2020 Lincoln crime statistics

Sunday protest

Police in riot gear confront protesters who defied curfew May 31 in Lincoln. The impact of civil unrest can be seen in aggravated assaults in Lincoln, which increased from 622 in 2019 to 831 last year. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

The COVID-19 pandemic and the summer of civil unrest rippled through society in 2020, altering nearly every aspect of life, including crime.

That’s the chief takeaway from the Lincoln Police Department’s annual statistical presentation that lays out numbers and trends in crimes committed in the city and police activity.

The impact of the pandemic can be seen in what the FBI calls Part 1 crimes, which include  everything from murders, rapes and aggravated assaults to robberies, burglaries, arson and thefts.

Those crimes increased in Lincoln from 9,146 in 2019 to 9,916 in 2020. The largest part of that increase, however, came from larcenies from autos, which jumped from 2,282 to 3,126. Police attribute the spike to COVID-19, because the number of thefts from cars increased in mid-March, when the pandemic began, and has continued since.

Crime Stats 1.jpg

This chart shows a comparison of violent crime and the broader category of more serious Part 1 offenses, as defined by the FBI, since 2010.

The impact of civil unrest can be seen in aggravated assaults, which increased from 622 to 831. That number includes assaults on police officers that occurred during the violent protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“Our officer assaults are up 88% over the year before,” said Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson. “Many of those would be reflected in the aggravated assaults. We had gunfire. We had rocks, bottles, injuries associated with those. Those numbers are up.

"It was a summer of violence across the country. We have a rise, but that rise can be seen and viewed across the country.”

On the other hand, Jackson said, some crimes have declined because of COVID-19, such as burglaries, which are down 14.8% compared with a five-year average.

Crime Stats 2.jpg

The number of mental health calls for service received by the Lincoln Police Department climbed once again to record levels in 2020.

”People are home," Jackson said. “You’re going to see less residential burglaries because people are home. Accidents are down 22% over a five-year trend line. We had a lot less people driving around. Instead of driving back and forth to work, we’re Zooming in from home.”

Because 2020 was so unusual, Jackson said, last year’s statistics should be evaluated differently as well.

"What will be the tell is 2021, 2022, 2023," Jackson said. "The expectation would be that 2020 will stand out as an anomaly, realizing that 2021 has yet to demonstrate a shift from the pandemic responses of 2020.”

The city saw a 52% increase in homicides in 2020. But that increase brought the total number of homicides in Lincoln to seven. The city, Jackson said, remains very safe, an assessment borne out by comparisons with other similar-sized cities.

Crime Stats 3.jpg

2020 saw a decline in sexual assaults reported to the Lincoln Police Department following years of increases.

But even that number, like the rest of the report, needs to be reexamined after the pandemic wanes, Jackson said.

“The sooner we can see that shift from the pandemic responses, the quicker we'll see if things return to what we would consider a normal year in the city of Lincoln,” he said. “It's hard to focus on any one of these things and say this is not anything but a blip because of the unrest, of COVID or many other factors.”

But Jackson said he doesn’t expect a spike in “general crime” as the pandemic ends and life returns to a relative normal later this year.

“Are you going to see probably more accidents? Yes. That’s not a crime,” Jackson said. “Predictions are difficult. ... It takes time for people to feel comfortable returning to a normal routine that they may have experienced before 2020. That’s why I don’t believe there’s going to be a spike.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

