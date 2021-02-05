COVID-19, civil unrest upend 2020 Lincoln crime statistics

"It was a summer of violence across the country. We have a rise, but that rise can be seen and viewed across the country.”

On the other hand, Jackson said, some crimes have declined because of COVID-19, such as burglaries, which are down 14.8% compared with a five-year average.

”People are home," Jackson said. “You’re going to see less residential burglaries because people are home. Accidents are down 22% over a five-year trend line. We had a lot less people driving around. Instead of driving back and forth to work, we’re Zooming in from home.”

Because 2020 was so unusual, Jackson said, last year’s statistics should be evaluated differently as well.

"What will be the tell is 2021, 2022, 2023," Jackson said. "The expectation would be that 2020 will stand out as an anomaly, realizing that 2021 has yet to demonstrate a shift from the pandemic responses of 2020.”

The city saw a 52% increase in homicides in 2020. But that increase brought the total number of homicides in Lincoln to seven. The city, Jackson said, remains very safe, an assessment borne out by comparisons with other similar-sized cities.

But even that number, like the rest of the report, needs to be reexamined after the pandemic wanes, Jackson said.