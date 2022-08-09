COVID-19 causes delay in man's murder trial

A first-degree murder trial that started Monday has gotten an unscheduled delay after the judge learned he had COVID-19.

The jury empaneled Monday in Deontae Rush's trial for James Shekie's killing Feb. 23, 2021, heard opening statements Monday.

On Tuesday, when trial was scheduled to resume, attorneys instead were leaving the courtroom after getting the news.

COVID-19 has been to blame for a number of other trial delays in Lancaster County in the past two years. Last year, a judge granted a mistrial after a half day of testimony in a case where a man was accused of stabbing a Lincoln police officer after one of the attorneys learned she had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

In Rush's case, jurors were sent home and told to return Friday, when trial now is expected to resume.