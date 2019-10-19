Lincoln police are looking for the teenage cousin of a 15-year-old boy shot in a car on a dead-end street near Fallbrook on Sept. 29, in connection to an attempted robbery.
Ali Al-Burkat died later at a Lincoln hospital.
Prosecutors Thursday charged Karrar Al-Mansuri, 18, with conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery.
The affidavit for his arrest has been sealed, a fairly rare move. But the crimes Al-Mansuri is accused of committing occurred the day of the shooting, according to the complaint.
Police haven't identified who was with Al-Burkat the night he was shot, other than to say he was with an 18- and 16-year-old who drove him to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, 2 miles away, and tried to get help.
They also haven't said how the teenagers came to be on North Seventh Street south of Fletcher Avenue, which comes to a dead end, cut off by Interstate 80.
On Sept. 29, just after 10 p.m., police were called there on a report of gunshots.
One had gone through the car and struck Al-Burkat in the back.
Later that night, Al-Mansuri told a local TV reporter: "They just shot him and killed him," seeming to suggest he was with his cousin when it happened.
At the time, Al-Mansuri was on probation in juvenile court on theft charges.
On Oct. 8, his probation officer learned he had left Lincoln to live with a brother out of state. He wasn't supposed to leave Nebraska without permission, according to court records.
A bench warrant was issued Wednesday for the alleged violation of probation. A day later, the Lancaster County Attorney's office filed the new case against Al-Mansuri.
Friday, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister wouldn't confirm if that case was directly connected with Al-Burkat's death.
He hadn't given an update on the case since Oct. 2.
In an email, Bliemeister said: "The Lincoln Police Department is continuing to make strides into identifying the events that preceded the shooting that led to the death of Ali Al-Burkat."
He said the cooperation of family and friends, along with the analysis of forensic, digital and video evidence, has been vital to these efforts.
Bliemeister said they have not found any information to suggest that there is an ongoing threat to the public.
"When investigative details are corroborated that can be shared with the public without jeopardizing the integrity of our ongoing work to identify the individual(s) responsible for taking Ali’s life, we will bring that information forward," he said.