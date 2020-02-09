Court to hear case regarding historical horse racing on Tuesday

A hearing has been scheduled in Lancaster County District Court for Tuesday to consider the future of historical horse racing machines in the state of Nebraska.

In January, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office asked a judge to nullify the State Racing Commission's decision to allow historical horse racing at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

The suit didn't come as a surprise, given that the office sent a letter to the racing commission in November 2018 advising members they didn't have legal authority to approve wagering on previously run races using historical horse racing machines.

Suzanne Gage, director of communications for the Attorney General's office, has said they are asking the court to declare the commission’s action unlawful and to stop the use of the machines "as Nebraska law does not permit the commission’s unilateral decision to expand gambling without action by the Legislature or the citizens of Nebraska."

It's the second lawsuit to be filed in Lancaster County District Court seeking court review of the commission's final order in December approving the new, controversial form of wagering and machines for Fonner Park.