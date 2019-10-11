New details about the police investigation that led Lincoln Police and State Patrol troopers to a Hastings man's door came out this week in court documents.
Kipp Pfeiffer, 49, killed himself as they tried to serve a search warrant at his home.
In an affidavit for search warrants filed this week in Lancaster County District Court, Officer Derek Dittman said the investigation started with a Lincoln woman's report on Sept. 29 about her 17-year-old daughter discovering two hidden cameras in her bedroom.
He said both had been housed inside cellphone charger adapters wrapped in tape.
The Lincoln woman told police that inside both they found memory cards that contained videos of her daughter in various states of undress in her bedroom and bathroom.
Her daughter found the cameras after her sister tried to use one of the chargers the afternoon before and it didn't work. When she unplugged it, she heard something rattling inside, Dittman said.
The woman told police she suspected Pfeiffer.
On Oct. 2, Lincoln police got a warrant to search the memory cards that the woman had turned over. On them, they found 172 videos, according to court records.
They also got a warrant to search Pfeiffter's home in Hastings for computer evidence. When they went there with Nebraska State Patrol troopers at about noon on Oct. 3, no one answered.
When officers entered, they found Pfeiffer dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
Hastings Police are investigating his death.
Police said they seized computers and equipment, including more memory cards and DVDs found inside a safe.