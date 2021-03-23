Court of Appeals reduces Lincoln teen's sentence for 2018 shooting death

The Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday knocked 20 years off a Lincoln teen's sentence for a fatal shooting in 2018, finding the judge's initial term "an abuse of discretion," a rarely made call in the state.
Natavian Morton was 16 when he shot into a crowd, hitting and killing 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. as he stood on his porch near Union College during a chaotic brawl.
Morton later pleaded no contest to manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
And in November 2019, Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret sentenced him to 15 to 20 years for unintentionally killing Union, plus 30 to 40 years on the gun charge.
The sentences were to run back-to-back.
Morton, now 19, appealed, alleging, among other things, ineffective assistance of counsel and an excessive sentence.
In Tuesday's opinion, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals affirmed his convictions, but determined his sentence on the gun charge was too much given his background and when compared to other similar cases.
Prior to his arrest, Morton was a high school sophomore who mostly got As and Bs and had no criminal record.
On March 26, 2018, he was among more than a dozen people who had gathered outside Union's home a block west of Union College to continue a fight that started at Lincoln Southeast High School earlier in the day.
When the altercation intensified and someone used a vehicle to hit Morton and others in the crowd, Morton took a gun from his pocket and fired in the direction of Union's house.
The shot hit Union's cheek and went out his neck.
He died at 2:04 p.m.
At sentencing, Maret said while Morton was young and had no prior record, he made the choice to go to Union's house to continue the fight, to take the gun and to fire it toward where Union was standing.
But Tuesday, Chief Judge Michael Pirtle said there was no evidence showing that Morton intentionally shot Union.
"Rather, the record demonstrates that Morton's actions took place amid a chaotic, melee-like atmosphere," he wrote.
Pirtle said they were not minimizing Morton's conduct, nor overlooking the fact that Union was killed as a result of it. However, given Morton's young age and background and the fact that others have gotten significantly lower sentences on similar charges, "we believe that the reasons and rulings of the district court are untenable and that Morton was denied a just result in sentencing," he wrote.
Pirtle also said they found it "logically inconsistent" that Morton's sentence on the gun charge should be double what he got for manslaughter, a crime that resulted in a death.
The panel of Judges Pirtle, Riko Bishop and Lawrence Welch Jr. reduced the term on the gun charge from 30 to 40 years to 10 to 15. Adding in the manslaughter sentence, Morton would be eligible for parole after serving 12½ years.
Asked about the decision, Morton's attorney, Jon Braaten, said: "We appreciate the diligence and work of the trial court and Court of Appeals in working through this difficult case."
The state could appeal the decision to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
