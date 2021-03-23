Court of Appeals reduces Lincoln teen's sentence for 2018 shooting death

When the altercation intensified and someone used a vehicle to hit Morton and others in the crowd, Morton took a gun from his pocket and fired in the direction of Union's house.

The shot hit Union's cheek and went out his neck.

He died at 2:04 p.m.

At sentencing, Maret said while Morton was young and had no prior record, he made the choice to go to Union's house to continue the fight, to take the gun and to fire it toward where Union was standing.

But Tuesday, Chief Judge Michael Pirtle said there was no evidence showing that Morton intentionally shot Union.

"Rather, the record demonstrates that Morton's actions took place amid a chaotic, melee-like atmosphere," he wrote.

Pirtle said they were not minimizing Morton's conduct, nor overlooking the fact that Union was killed as a result of it. However, given Morton's young age and background and the fact that others have gotten significantly lower sentences on similar charges, "we believe that the reasons and rulings of the district court are untenable and that Morton was denied a just result in sentencing," he wrote.