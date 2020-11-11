Court of appeals hears arguments in former Lincoln police officer's sex assault case

The attorney for a former Lincoln police officer, serving prison time on a sexual assault charge, says the former officer's trial attorney should have been allowed to ask his accuser at trial about alleged false allegations she had made previously against others and other relationships she had with officers.

"The issue is whether or not some sexual activity between the two of them was consensual or not consensual," Greg Cody's attorney, Jason Troia, said in arguments Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

Prosecutors charged Cody, then a 27-year veteran of the police department, with first-degree sexual assault in November 2017 after a 32-year-old woman in the ICU at a Lincoln hospital alleged he had forced her to have sex dozens of times.

Cody resigned before he was charged.

In June 2019, a jury found him guilty. Two months later, Cody maintained his innocence as a Lincoln judge sentenced him to 12 to 16 years in prison.

Then he appealed, setting up the arguments Tuesday before Judges Rikko Bishop, David Arterburn and Lawrence Welch Jr.