Court hearings for ex-Huskers now set for January

Court hearings set for Friday for former Husker football players Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt have been continued into January.
Lincoln police arrested LeGrone on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and Hunt for aiding and abetting.
But prosecutors haven’t yet filed charges.
Last week, the Lancaster County Attorney’s office asked to continue their cases to Friday to give them more time to review evidence they had just received.
The cases were continued again this week to Jan. 9.
Hunt’s attorney, Carlos Monzon, said: “The people of Lancaster County should applaud the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for not jumping to conclusions just because Title IX did and just because a Lincoln police officer decided to arrest.”
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 10, shortly after 5 p.m., police went to the off-campus Lincoln apartment where LeGrone and Hunt lived and arrested them in connection to a 19-year-old woman’s report alleging she had been raped there in August.
The two were suspended from the team indefinitely on Aug. 26, a day after the incident.
Police are investigating similar allegations made following news that the two had been suspended from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 2½ years as the result of a Title IX report.
That investigation concluded that the "greater weight of the evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies.”
Monzon said Thursday that Hunt had gotten permission from the court to travel home to California for the holidays, where Hunt already is receiving offers from great schools and hopes to be playing football again soon.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-20-2019
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger