Court hearings for ex-Huskers now set for January

Court hearings set for Friday for former Husker football players Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt have been continued into January.

Lincoln police arrested LeGrone on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and Hunt for aiding and abetting.

But prosecutors haven’t yet filed charges.

Last week, the Lancaster County Attorney’s office asked to continue their cases to Friday to give them more time to review evidence they had just received.

The cases were continued again this week to Jan. 9.

Hunt’s attorney, Carlos Monzon, said: “The people of Lancaster County should applaud the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for not jumping to conclusions just because Title IX did and just because a Lincoln police officer decided to arrest.”

On Dec. 10, shortly after 5 p.m., police went to the off-campus Lincoln apartment where LeGrone and Hunt lived and arrested them in connection to a 19-year-old woman’s report alleging she had been raped there in August.

The two were suspended from the team indefinitely on Aug. 26, a day after the incident.