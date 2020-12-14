Court hearing Zoom-bombing believed to have come primarily from outside U.S.

A Lancaster County Court hearing Zoom-bombing last week is believed to have come primarily from people outside the United States, according to court officials.

During the pandemic, courts in Lincoln have turned to online hearings to keep from crowding courtrooms. And it had largely been without hiccups, until last week.

County Court Judge Holly Parsley described what happened Wednesday as a "perfect storm."

On a busy morning of probate hearings and show cause hearings, she heard something on the Zoom meeting that didn't sound like one of the parties, looked over and saw pornography, which was being shown on all of the courtroom monitors and to all the attorneys and parties present on Zoom, including a 12-year-old who was subject of a guardianship.

Parsley said the Zoom-bombers, around 10 people, were sharing their screens and writing vulgarities on the screen and in the chat. It continued for around a half an hour, until she could get it shut down and get a new Zoom number.

The judge said she had passed the host controls to staff in the clerk's office that day, so she "was paralyzed on the bench."