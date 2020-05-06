Court affirms decision to deny Lincoln man's claim over fireworks injury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Workers' Compensation Court was right to deny benefits to a Lincoln man injured when he set off fireworks in his hand in a warehouse, the Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

The over-the-road truck driver who helps people move locations had contended that it was a so-called "horseplay case," where his injuries were related to work, and sought payment for his medical and mileage expenses.

But the three-judge appellate court panel agreed with the Workers' Compensation Court, which dismissed the case.

In an order affirming the decision, the court found it had nothing to do with the man's job and was "solely personally related."

Judge Riko Bishop wrote that the man himself said he had brought the fireworks in his pocket to an Omaha warehouse June 27, 2016, intending to impress the manager, another fireworks enthusiast, with the noise of the artillery shell about the size of a golf ball.

He had said his purpose was "just to say, you guys thought you had some loud ones; well, I have an even louder one."