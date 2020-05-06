Court affirms decision to deny Lincoln man's claim over fireworks injury

The Workers' Compensation Court was right to deny benefits to a Lincoln man injured when he set off fireworks in his hand in a warehouse, the Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
The over-the-road truck driver who helps people move locations had contended that it was a so-called "horseplay case," where his injuries were related to work, and sought payment for his medical and mileage expenses.
But the three-judge appellate court panel agreed with the Workers' Compensation Court, which dismissed the case.
In an order affirming the decision, the court found it had nothing to do with the man's job and was "solely personally related."
Judge Riko Bishop wrote that the man himself said he had brought the fireworks in his pocket to an Omaha warehouse June 27, 2016, intending to impress the manager, another fireworks enthusiast, with the noise of the artillery shell about the size of a golf ball.
He had said his purpose was "just to say, you guys thought you had some loud ones; well, I have an even louder one."
When the warehouse manager turned down the man's offer to light the firework because the wick was too short, the man lit it himself and ended up sustaining blast and powder burns to his stomach and lower legs and hands, resulting in partial amputation of several fingers, according to court records.
Bishop cited a fundraiser webpage where the man had posted that he felt "like a dumbass to even ask for help, when what I did was all my own fault and just a bad decision, but unfortunately I still need help.”
In the court case, the man said he sometimes lit off fireworks for customers he relocated around the Fourth of July and considered it client promotion and put on "little fireworks shows" for laborers he hired.
The man said he had "lit off many fireworks for customers," so it was "just another day," according to the order.
But, Bishop said, there was no evidence that his work depended on rapport with warehouse employees or that any customers were present when he lit the firework in the warehouse that day.
"This was not an action that spontaneously arose out of workplace activities; rather, it was a substantial deviation from work which would have measurably detracted from work, even had (he) not been injured," the judge said.
