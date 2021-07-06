Couple's car stolen after assault at Lincoln's Antelope Park, police say

Lincoln Police are searching for a group of suspects involved in an assault and robbery in Antelope Park early Tuesday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said an 18-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend were socializing in the park at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, when a group of people approached the woman's car, parked nearby.

The couple approached the group, Spilker said, before several members of the group assaulted the couple and stole the keys to the woman's white 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix. The woman told police that two or three people from the group then took the car.

Both teens had cuts and bruises on their faces, Spilker said, but refused medical treatment. LPD is still searching for the car, valued at $4,000.

The car's license plate number is WFV560. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Lincoln Police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.