Couple relocated after fire damages trailer
Couple relocated after fire damages trailer

Fire 3500 Northwest Nutwood Court, 9.21

Firefighters hose down a fire at a mobile home in the 3500 block of Northwest Nutwood Court on Monday. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Red Cross found temporary housing for a man and woman in their 50s after a fire caused major damage to their mobile home Monday, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. 

LFR responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Northwest Nutwood Court at approximately 3:50 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from inside the mobile home. LFR controlled the fire within 20 minutes. The cause is being investigated.

Jason Relford, fire investigator for LFR, said damage is estimated at $10,000.

"There's pretty significant smoke damage throughout and significant heat damage right toward the entrance," Relford said.

No injuries were reported.

