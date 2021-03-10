 Skip to main content
Couple end up with gun charges after another woman fires rifle near UNL's East Campus
A couple is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing a stolen firearm that another woman fired early Tuesday in a parking lot near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus.

At about 3:10 a.m., police were called to an apartment parking lot near 45th and Holdrege streets on a report that someone had fired three or four shots from a rifle. Afterward, a group of people was seen going into an apartment nearby on Starr Street, according to court records.

Police later found a .223 rifle shell casing in the lot. 

Joshua J. Brown

Joshua J. Brown
Erin Schild

Erin Schild

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police talked to Joshua J. Brown, 36, and Erin Schild, 28, outside the building on Starr Street and got permission to search their apartment. He said it turned up a 5.56 mm Rock Island rifle that was reported stolen in Greeley, Colorado. 

They were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Police believe they had met another couple at a bar that night and all went to their apartment to continue drinking. Police ticketed a 37-year-old woman for discharging a firearm. She hasn't yet been charged.

