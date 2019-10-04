Police are looking for a stolen car after a couple reported being robbed in their southeast Lincoln home Friday morning, a department spokeswoman said.
A 71-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife awoke to find a man in a bandanna shining a flashlight in their eyes and demanding their car keys and cell phones, Officer Angela Sands said.
The couple was in their basement at the time because of construction in their home near 24th Street and Old Cheney Road, she said.
They feared the man had a weapon, but they didn't see one.
Neither was injured in the robbery.
Police are looking for a silver 2018 Volkswagen Passat with Nebraska license plate UWR-400.
Officers had only a general description of the suspect Friday morning.