Couple assaulted at Lincoln home early Friday, police say

Lincoln police say a 51-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were assaulted early Friday at their home near 44th and F streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just after 6 a.m. as the man was getting ready for work and noticed someone in his vehicle in his attached garage in an apparent attempt to steal the car or something inside it.

When he went out to the garage, the would-be thief attempted to run away but was blocked in and turned back and ran toward the victim. Spilker said the victim told police the man said he had a gun and would kill him.

When the man’s 49-year-old wife heard what was happening and came out to help, the suspect grabbed her by the throat and tried to strangle her.

The suspect got away before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

