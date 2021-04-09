Couple arrested on drug and weapons charges during Lincoln traffic stop

A man and woman were arrested on drug and weapons charges following a Wednesday evening traffic stop near 12th and F streets.

At about 8:30 p.m. investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force observed a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix in the 900 block of South 12th Street making several traffic violations, including failing to yield the right of way to the investigator’s unmarked vehicle, according to Officer Erin Spilker.

During the traffic stop, the passenger, 24-year-old Austin Harrington, ran from police, Spilker said, adding he was taken into custody after a short struggle with officers.

Investigators found brass knuckles in Harrington’s pocket, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a felony conviction, Spilker said.

Investigators found two syringes where the driver, 34-year-old driver Natasha Graham, had been seated, Spilker said. Liquid inside the syringes tested positive for methamphetamine.

Harrington was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants. Graham was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

