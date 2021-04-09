 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Couple arrested on drug and weapons charges during Lincoln traffic stop
0 comments
editor's pick

Couple arrested on drug and weapons charges during Lincoln traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A man and woman were arrested on drug and weapons charges following a Wednesday evening traffic stop near 12th and F streets.

At about 8:30 p.m. investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force observed a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix in the 900 block of South 12th Street making several traffic violations, including failing to yield the right of way to the investigator’s unmarked vehicle, according to Officer Erin Spilker.

Harrington.jpg

Austin Harrington

During the traffic stop, the passenger, 24-year-old Austin Harrington, ran from police, Spilker said, adding he was taken into custody after a short struggle with officers.

Investigators found brass knuckles in Harrington’s pocket, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a felony conviction, Spilker said.

Graham

Natasha Graham

Investigators found two syringes where the driver, 34-year-old driver Natasha Graham, had been seated, Spilker said. Liquid inside the syringes tested positive for methamphetamine.

Harrington was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants. Graham was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Lincoln man arrested on multiple drug charges after undercover investigation
3 students, 1 adult left with minor injuries after school bus crash in Lincoln
Prosecutor appeals not guilty verdict for Ashland attorney who brought gun to Hall of Justice
Ex-Husker goes on trial for rape; former teammate expected to testify against him
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stacey Abrams on voting rights, her next move

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News