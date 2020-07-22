Couple accused of buying cars with starter checks and no money

Police say a couple ripped off two Lincoln car dealerships by buying two late-model Dodge Durangos with starter checks and no money in their account and were arrested this week after trying to buy three more.
The Lancaster County Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested Benjamin Brantner, 21, and Ashley Lovstad, 19, on Monday afternoon in connection with the fraud, Officer Erin Spilker said.
She said police were called to Baxter Auto, near 27th Street and Interstate 80, at about 3 p.m. Monday where they were told the couple had shown their identification when they bought a 2020 Dodge Durango on July 18 with a check for $54,285.
An employee told police they later learned there wasn't any money in the account.
Spilker said police learned the same couple had bought a 2017 Dodge Durango a day earlier at nearby Gregg Young Automotive for $35,589 on the same account.
Spilker said on Monday afternoon Dillon's Auto contacted police about the same couple trying to buy three vehicles for $101,076 on the same account. When they checked with the bank, they learned there wasn't money in the account to cover it and turned them away.
Spilker said the task force had been looking for Brantner on a warrant and went they located and tried to stop the 2020 Dodge Durango in the 1600 block of Nebraska 2 on Monday afternoon, Lovstad allegedly sped off.
But they found the couple nearby in the 1200 block of Cold Spring Road and arrested them, Branter on the warrant and Lovstad on suspicion of fleeing to avoid arrest and felony theft by unlawful taking.
