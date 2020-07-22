You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Couple accused of buying cars with starter checks and no money
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Couple accused of buying cars with starter checks and no money

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a couple ripped off two Lincoln car dealerships by buying two late-model Dodge Durangos with starter checks and no money in their account and were arrested this week after trying to buy three more. 

The Lancaster County Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested Benjamin Brantner, 21, and Ashley Lovstad, 19, on Monday afternoon in connection with the fraud, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said police were called to Baxter Auto, near 27th Street and Interstate 80, at about 3 p.m. Monday where they were told the couple had shown their identification when they bought a 2020 Dodge Durango on July 18 with a check for $54,285.

Lincoln man accused of drunken-driving spree

An employee told police they later learned there wasn't any money in the account.

Spilker said police learned the same couple had bought a 2017 Dodge Durango a day earlier at nearby Gregg Young Automotive for $35,589 on the same account.

Spilker said on Monday afternoon Dillon's Auto contacted police about the same couple trying to buy three vehicles for $101,076 on the same account. When they checked with the bank, they learned there wasn't money in the account to cover it and turned them away.

Spilker said the task force had been looking for Brantner on a warrant and went they located and tried to stop the 2020 Dodge Durango in the 1600 block of Nebraska 2 on Monday afternoon, Lovstad allegedly sped off. 

But they found the couple nearby in the 1200 block of Cold Spring Road and arrested them, Branter on the warrant and Lovstad on suspicion of fleeing to avoid arrest and felony theft by unlawful taking.

Mistrial declared in Nebraska murder trial after coronavirus diagnosis
Nebraska among 31 states now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list
+1 
Benjamin Brantner

Benjamin Brantner
+1 
Ashley Lovstad

Ashley Lovstad

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
1
12
2
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News