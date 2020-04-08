You are the owner of this article.
County attorney's office declines to file charge against Lincoln man in fatal crash
County attorney's office declines to file charge against Lincoln man in fatal crash

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Tuesday declined prosecution in the case of a 27-year-old Lincoln man ticketed by police in connection with a fatal crash with a motorcycle last month.

Blaine Henderson, a 21-year-old Firth man, died of his injuries from the March 4 crash with a pickup driven by 27-year-old Samuel Demmers. 

Henderson was going north on 10th Street shortly after 7 p.m. that night when he struck the bed of Demmers' Dodge Ram as he turned left onto High Street, according to the accident report.

Rescue workers took Henderson to a hospital, where he died.

Police cited Demmers on suspicion of third-offense DUI after his blood-alcohol content tested at 0.084%, just above the legal limit of .08. They also said speed was a factor in the crash. Witnesses described Henderson as driving at least twice the speed limit before the crash.

Bruce Prenda, Chief Lancaster County Attorney, said: "We examined the facts and circumstances of the case, to include determinations of speed and BAC, and concluded that there was insufficient evidence to go forward with a criminal prosecution."

