County attorney's office declines to file charge against Lincoln man in fatal crash

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Tuesday declined prosecution in the case of a 27-year-old Lincoln man ticketed by police in connection with a fatal crash with a motorcycle last month.

Blaine Henderson, a 21-year-old Firth man, died of his injuries from the March 4 crash with a pickup driven by 27-year-old Samuel Demmers.

Henderson was going north on 10th Street shortly after 7 p.m. that night when he struck the bed of Demmers' Dodge Ram as he turned left onto High Street, according to the accident report.

Rescue workers took Henderson to a hospital, where he died.

Police cited Demmers on suspicion of third-offense DUI after his blood-alcohol content tested at 0.084%, just above the legal limit of .08. They also said speed was a factor in the crash. Witnesses described Henderson as driving at least twice the speed limit before the crash.

Bruce Prenda, Chief Lancaster County Attorney, said: "We examined the facts and circumstances of the case, to include determinations of speed and BAC, and concluded that there was insufficient evidence to go forward with a criminal prosecution."

