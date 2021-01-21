 Skip to main content
Counterfeit bills reportedly passed at three Lincoln businesses, police say
Counterfeit bills reportedly passed at three Lincoln businesses, police say

Three businesses -- two convenience stores and a fast-food restaurant -- reported customers passing counterfeit bills over the past several days, Lincoln police said.

The Kwik Shop, 4400 O St., received three counterfeit $20 bills over the weekend. Someone going through the drive-thru at Taco Bell, 4502 O St., gave an employee a counterfeit $20 bill Tuesday evening. Casey’s General Store, 3500 N. 48th St., reported getting a counterfeit $5 bill sometime Tuesday.

Lincoln police are getting video from the three stores to see if they can identify who passed the bills, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Anyone with information should call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, she said.

Businesses owners and individuals can get information on how to identify security features on U.S. currency and identify fake bills.

That's worthwhile for people who sell items through online sources such as Facebook Marketplace, Spilker said. Police have investigated cases where people who sold items through such venues received counterfeit bills and unknowingly tried to use them at other businesses, Spilker said.

