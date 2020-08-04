You are the owner of this article.
Counterfeit bills making the rounds at Lincoln businesses
Five businesses reported getting counterfeit bills from customers between Friday and Monday, part of an uptick in such crimes this year, Lincoln police said.

The businesses -- a fast-food restaurant, convenience stores and a drug store -- reported getting fake $10 and $20 bills, as well as someone who passed off movie money as the real thing, said Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

The employees were suspicious of some of the bills because the texture was different or they didn’t have some of the security features real bills now have, he said.

Over the last five years, LPD has investigated approximately 270 counterfeit cases, with a total annual loss of approximately $24,000. 

Last year by this time, Lincoln police had investigated 138 counterfeit cases. This year the number is at 160, a 16% increase.

Police logo 2020
Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

