Counterfeit bills making the rounds at Lincoln businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five businesses reported getting counterfeit bills from customers between Friday and Monday, part of an uptick in such crimes this year, Lincoln police said.

The businesses -- a fast-food restaurant, convenience stores and a drug store -- reported getting fake $10 and $20 bills, as well as someone who passed off movie money as the real thing, said Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

The employees were suspicious of some of the bills because the texture was different or they didn’t have some of the security features real bills now have, he said.

Over the last five years, LPD has investigated approximately 270 counterfeit cases, with a total annual loss of approximately $24,000.

Last year by this time, Lincoln police had investigated 138 counterfeit cases. This year the number is at 160, a 16% increase.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.