Counterfeit bills continue to surface in Lincoln
Counterfeit bills continue to surface in Lincoln

Counterfeit $100

There were several more incidents of people attempting to pass counterfeit bills over the past few days in Lincoln, and overall reports are way up this year compared with 2019.

 Courtesy image

Lincoln Police are continuing to receive reports of people attempting to use counterfeit money at local businesses.

There were at least four reports of counterfeit bills over the past few days, Officer Erin Spilker said.

At about 4:45 p.m. Friday, someone tried to use several counterfeit $50 bills to pay for goods at the Walmart at 2500 Jamie Lane in south Lincoln.

Spilker said based on suspect descriptions, it appears the same person tried to use another counterfeit $50 bill at the Kwik Shop at 2302 Cornhusker Highway at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Someone also tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at the Super Saver near 48th and O streets at about 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. In another incident that occurred Wednesday but was reported over the weekend, a person tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill at the Super C at 3202 S. 10th St.

Spilker said that in those two cases, no serial numbers were recorded and no suspect description was given, so it's unclear if the incidents are linked.

She said that in all four incidents, employees identified that the bills were fake and prevented the transactions from occurring.

Spilker said that police arrested a person early Saturday morning near 27th and Franklin streets who was in possession of a counterfeit bill, and officers are investigating further.

"In the past few weeks we have seen bills of all denominations showing up as counterfeit," Spilker said in an email. 

So far this year, there have been 256 counterfeit bills reported to police, totaling nearly $16,000, Spilker said. That's more at this point in the year than three out of the past four years. Only 2018 had more, with 272.

Last year at this time, there had been 176 counterfeit bill reports, totaling about $15,000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

