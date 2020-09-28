Counterfeit bills continue to surface in Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police are continuing to receive reports of people attempting to use counterfeit money at local businesses.

There were at least four reports of counterfeit bills over the past few days, Officer Erin Spilker said.

At about 4:45 p.m. Friday, someone tried to use several counterfeit $50 bills to pay for goods at the Walmart at 2500 Jamie Lane in south Lincoln.

Spilker said based on suspect descriptions, it appears the same person tried to use another counterfeit $50 bill at the Kwik Shop at 2302 Cornhusker Highway at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Someone also tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at the Super Saver near 48th and O streets at about 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. In another incident that occurred Wednesday but was reported over the weekend, a person tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill at the Super C at 3202 S. 10th St.

Spilker said that in those two cases, no serial numbers were recorded and no suspect description was given, so it's unclear if the incidents are linked.

She said that in all four incidents, employees identified that the bills were fake and prevented the transactions from occurring.