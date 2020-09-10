Corrections staff and police arrest missing inmate in Omaha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Department of Corrections staff members, working in concert with Omaha police officers, arrested an inmate who did not return Wednesday to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

Authorities were notified Wednesday night when Travis Running Bear did not return from his job in the community. After stopping at several locations, including a couple of stores, Running Bear removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing at 36th and Hascall streets.

When Omaha community corrections staff members arrived at the location, they saw Running Bear get into a vehicle with two other women.

They followed the car, notifying the prison, and an Omaha police officer who was at the Corrections facility gave the location information to police dispatch.

Running Bear was arrested after being dropped off at a hotel near South 60th and L streets. He was returned to custody and transported to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Running Bear began his sentence Sept. 5, 2006, serving six years and 20 months to 28 years on burglary and failure to appear charges out of Sheridan County. He has a tentative release date of December 24, 2023.