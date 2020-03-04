Corrections employee arrested for unauthorized communication with an inmate

An employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary was arrested Wednesday for suspected unauthorized communication with a prisoner, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Ashlee Yeackley, 26, works as a food service worker at the prison in Lincoln. She joined the department in February 2019.
Yeackley, who was lodged at the Lancaster County jail, has been suspended by the Corrections Department.
This is the third arrest of this type in the past two weeks involving employees of the prisons system.