Corrections Department nurse arrested, accused of sexual abuse of an inmate
Corrections Department nurse arrested, accused of sexual abuse of an inmate

A nurse at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual abuse of an inmate and unauthorized communication with a prisoner, both felony offenses.

The nurse, Summer Brandt, has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since 2016, according to a news release. Brandt has since resigned her position.

