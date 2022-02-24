Corporal accused of smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary, court records show

A 34-year-old corporal with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly caught smuggling more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine into the State Penitentiary in Lincoln last week, according to court filings.

Staff at the facility found Edgar Gomez of La Vista had a beverage can with a hidden compartment as he entered the prison for work Friday, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Correctional staff members weren't immediately able to open the can and instructed Gomez to report to his duty location as normal, State Patrol Investigator Nathan Eymann wrote in the affidavit.

By the time staff opened the compartment — discovering plastic baggies with 57.2 grams of meth and 65.1 grams of marijuana — Gomez had left the facility.

He was arrested Tuesday in a traffic stop in Omaha after investigators had staked out his house in La Vista. He was charged in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday with possession and delivery of meth.

He paid $10,000 to be released from the county jail on a $100,000 percentage bond.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.