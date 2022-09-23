 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convicted Lincoln sex offender charged with third child sex crime, police say

A Lincoln man who has twice been convicted of sex crimes has been charged with a third after two grade school-aged children told investigators earlier this month he had sexually assaulted them, police alleged in court records.

Prosecutors on Friday charged Amikhet En Maati with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child — less than two weeks after one of the accusers disclosed to a classmate that Maati had sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Ultimately, two children accused Maati of sexual assault in interviews with authorities, Lincoln Police Investigator Ben Pflanz said in the affidavit. 

Police later learned that videos of the assaults had been distributed, Pflanz said.

The 51-year-old was convicted in 1996 of attempted sexual assault of a child, according to records. In 1999, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child and second-degree sexual assault, both felonies.

Maati denied the newest allegations in an interview with investigators Thursday, when he was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

