A 39-year-old inmate who escaped from a McCook corrections facility in February has been captured, authorities say.

Ronald Grand was convicted of manslaughter in the 2004 shooting death of a 22-year-old Lincoln man, and was an inmate at the state's Work Ethic Camp in McCook when he escaped.

He was captured on Sunday by Lancaster County Sheriff deputies working with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, and was taken to the state Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Grant was emptying trash with a prison staff member and two other inmates just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the work ethic camp when he escaped, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Grant had been in department custody since November 2005, when he was sentenced to 29 to 44 years in prison for manslaughter and weapons charges stemming from the death of Desmond J. Redstarr, who Grant shot at point-blank range in the middle of K Street near 26th Street around 1:20 a.m. Nov. 7, 2004.

The 39-year-old has a parole hearing scheduled for July and a tentative release date of Nov. 18, 2029.