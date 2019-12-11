Convicted killer asks Lincoln judge to block prison from enforcing ban on porn

Prison staff responded by citing the Nov. 21, 2017, memo distributed to inmates regarding the policy that said they were committed to creating and maintaining a culture of reentry and rehabilitation and that "items and activities that don't promote pro-social behavior and thinking are a barrier to this culture."

Photos, drawings and cartoons are included.

Prison staff determined Robinson's books describing sexual encounters also met the criteria for pornography under the policy.

It led to his lawsuit and a 23-page motion filed last week where Robinson said to take away pornography is to take away a prisoner's sexual outlet.

He said inmates having nude photos should be the last thing on leaders' agenda when it comes to fixing the problems in the prisons.

"If the Supreme Court can't make a decision on what is 'pornographic material,' then how could NDCS expect us inmates to, or the correctional staff for that matter," Robinson wrote.

For instance, he said, the prison still allows romance novels and books with graphic sex scenes to be in prison libraries and allows inmates to watch TV shows with sexual situations and nudity.

The state hasn't yet responded to the lawsuit.