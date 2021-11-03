Contracted nurse delivered narcotics to Lancaster County jail inmates, sheriff's office says

The 44-year-old served as a medication aide within the jail, according to the affidavit for her arrest filed in Lancaster County Court.

One inmate, who told investigators he had an inappropriate relationship with Danekas, had called the contracted employee 110 times dating back to April 16 -- only two weeks after Danekas finished her jail orientation training.

The inmate told investigators that he had instructed Danekas to bring fentanyl, a powerful opioid that can be deadly in high doses or when mixed with other narcotics, into the jail. The inmate also told investigators she had delivered a box of Sour Patch Kids that contained a THC edible, according to the affidavit.

Houchin, who briefed reporters on Danekas' arrest Wednesday morning, did not mention the fentanyl or edibles alleged to have been delivered into the jail.

Investigators interviewed Kimberly Whitney, another former nurse at the jail who was arrested in June on suspicion of unlawful acts by a correctional employee, who said Danekas was known to provide inmates with medications without orders and had often given her cellphone number to inmates, according to the affidavit.