Contraband prompts searches at state prison in Lincoln, charges against Tecumseh prison staffer

Contraband continues to be a problem at Nebraska prisons in Lincoln and Tecumseh.

Significant contraband was found at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sunday night, said Laura Strimple, chief of staff of the Nebraska Department of Corrections, and that suggested there could be more prohibited items inside the minimum-security facility.

One inmate was transferred back to a maximum-security prison, officials said.

Searches resumed Monday, during which time the prison was on modified operations, including confinement in cells and cancellation of programs.

The searches concluded Tuesday in two remaining housing units, Strimple said, but without the need to put the facility back on modified operations. Drugs, including methamphetamines and K2, were recovered, as well as cash and a cellphone.

An inmate at Lincoln's Community Corrections Center, who did not want to be named for his own safety, said drugs and contraband have been an ongoing serious problem at the prison.

"This is insane what's going on there," he said.